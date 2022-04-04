Senator Dino Melaye has stated that he has divine instructions that Atiku will be the next president of Nigeria

Adamawa-born Atiku, 75, will be contesting for the presidency for the 6th time after his first attempt in 1992

His presidential ambition has caused outrage in some sections of society with many calling the former vice president a desperate politician

FCT, Abuja - Senator Dino Melaye has claimed that God told him Atiku Abubakar will be Nigeria’s next president.

Melaye made the comment when Raymond Dokpesi, former chairman of Daar Communications, led a delegation to submit the forms of the former vice president at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters in Abuja on Monday, April 4.

Atiku Abubakar has since declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

The Cable quoted the Kogi-born politician as saying:

“We are here to present the form of the only unifier of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are here to present the form of the Ronaldo and Messi of PDP.

“By the grace of God, as I hand over the microphone to Chief Raymond Dokpesi to present these completed forms to the national organising secretary, I want to state unequivocally that many of us when we call on God, God doesn’t give us missed calls.

“When we call Him, He picks up our call. And He called me and he said Dino, I said yes my Lord. He called the second time again, I said yes my Lord. He called the third time, and he said: Atiku would be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

2023: Atiku too old to lead Nigeria, says Activists

Meanwhile, some civil society organisations have declared that they would not support any aged candidate for the presidency in the 2023 general elections.

They spoke against the backdrop of the declaration of Atiku who declared to contest for the presidency under the PDP in the forthcoming elections.

One of such activists, Dare-Ariyo Atoye, said that Nigeria could not afford to have a repeat of the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime by voting Abubakar come 2023.

Obasanjo to Nigerians: Don’t vote aspirants claiming youths bought forms for them

In a related development, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked Nigerians not to vote for presidential aspirants claiming that some political or youth groups bought their nomination forms for them.

Obasanjo made the comment in Lagos during a colloquium to mark the 61st birthday of Pastor Itua Ighodalo saying:

“Anybody who would come out to tell you such a lie, you shouldn’t vote for him. Which youths gathered N40million? If you want to buy it, buy it and tell us. You don’t need to lie to us.”

