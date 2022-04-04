Hafsat Abiola has revealed why she accepted to lead the presidential campaign of Governor Yahaya Bello

According to her, the Kogi state governor has the qualities needed to take Nigeria to the right destination

She said one of the similarities between her late father and Governor Bello is their refusal to have political godfathers

The Director-General of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola, has given a hint on why she accepted to lead the Presidential campaign of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The daughter of late Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, said having studied Bello, she concluded he had the qualities needed to take Nigeria to its right destination.

She said one of the similarities between her late father and Governor Bello is their refusal to have political godfathers.

This, she said, was responsible for the “persecution” the Governor had faced by different interests and the controversies around his administration.

Bello recently declared in Abuja for the 2023 election in the presence of mammoth crowd.

The DG, who spoke on Arise TV interview on Sunday, expressed the confidence that Bello would clinch the ticket of the All Progressives Congress irrespective of the zone of the National Chairman.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Nigerians must be given the free hand to choose their leaders. That is the meaning of democracy. My father did not contest to represent zoning interest. His interest was Nigeria and Nigeria alone,” she said.

She added that another similarity was that the late MKO believed in a United Nigeria, just like Bello, noting that he also treated everyone around him with respect regardless of their social standing.

“These are the same qualities I have seen in Governor Bello. He dared to contest, not minding that he was from a minority tribe in Kogi and won, and he has come out again. My father did the same, when it was believed that a Yoruba man could not be President.”

“Yahaya Bello is the best man for the job. And you know me, I’m not driven by pecuniary considerations. I do what I believe in. In the next seven weeks, we would be working hard, and when we emerge, we will deliver a Nigeria of our dreams,” Hafsat said.

She said her father would have been happy to see that a young, courageous man like the Governor had done everything to bring back his Hope ’93 in Hope ’23, with the same person that did the manifesto on board – Senator Jonathan Zwingina.

E go go better sha: APC chieftain reacts after spotting FFK with Governor Bello

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All progressives Congress (APC), has reacted to a photo in which Femi Fani-Kayode was seen with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state who declared his presidential ambition on Saturday, April 2.

Commenting on the photo, Igbokwe, on his Facebook page on Saturday wrote in Pidgin that the former minister of aviation found employment for himself.

2023 presidency: Why Tinubu should be APC's consensus candidate, Middle Belt Youths reveal

Youths across the Middle Belt region of the country have called on the APC to endorse the candidacy of the party's national leader, Tinubu.

The youths under the aegis of the Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard said Tinubu deserves to become the APC's consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

A statement released by the convener of the youths, Patrick Yakubu, and seen by Legit.ng said that the group reached a conclusion after a careful analysis of other aspirants who have indicated interest to contest for the presidential seat.

Hours to APC's national convention, Buhari issues final orders

Meanwhile, as the APC was making last-minute preparations for its national convention coming up on Saturday, March 26, at Eagle Square, Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, March 25, gave what can be called his final instruction to the leadership of the party.

In a statement shared via Facebook by a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau, President Buhari noted that the ruling party cannot afford to do anything that will mar its chances in the 2023 elections by whatever transpires at the convention.

Source: Legit.ng