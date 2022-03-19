Rinsola Abiola, a daughter of late MKO Moshood Abiola, has officially declared interest to contest for the All Progressives Congress (APC) party’s national youth leader position.

Rinsola obtained the nomination form for the office on Thursday, March 17, at the party's national secretariat in Abuja, Leadership reports.

Abiola's daughter buys APC nomination form (Photo: @RinsolaAbiola)

Source: Twitter

She is the first female in Nigeria’s democracy to aim for the position.

So far, her campaign is sensitizing party members on the need and opportunity to make history and make the APC's ideals to attain social justice through youth inclusion in national leadership.

Standing solidly behind Rinsola, her supporters said:

“It’s a promise many have observed she is well-positioned to deliver on given her extensive network and collaboration with leading youth voices across different sectors.

“This is in addition to her credibility as a trusted ally whose partisan drive has focused consistently on working the levers of power to improve outcomes and opportunities available to marginalized groups, especially youths and women.

‘Rinsola Abiola has in the last decade been at the forefront of numerous advocacy movements aimed at achieving gender equity and youth inclusion.

“As the founder of Equity Now Initiative and Derinsola Abiola Foundation, she has made direct contributions to the empowerment and education of women and youths, alongside school-aged children, particularly in her home state of Ogun.

“As a prominent youth voice in the APC, she has served on various youth committees of the party and led various campaigns to expand the party’s membership strength and increase its appeal amongst young people.

“During the party’s recent membership registration exercise, she provided key grassroots support to hundreds of members to facilitate smooth participation in the exercise and also embarked on an effective media campaign to mobilize support across the South West region.

“A certified PR professional, Miss Abiola’s legislative and policy experience, having served in the 8th Assembly as an aide to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has increased the confidence of her supporters that as National Youth Leader, her interventions will not only be limited to securing appointive positions for youths, but will also include the identification and proposal of important policies across government levels to create opportunities for young people to attain sustainable growth and development.

“With only a few days to go before the convention, her supporters have expressed confidence that delegates are receiving her message well and are also excited at the prospect of securing yet another landmark spot in the country’s history books for the party as the first to elect a female National Youth Leader, who is equally competent and capable.”

