Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make the federal government social investment programme permanent

Masari said the initiative will go a long way in curbing the high rate of poverty amongst Nigerians across the 36 states

He also urged beneficiaries of the initiative to write to their legislative representatives to prepare a bill for it to become law

The governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has laid a solid foundation that will alleviate poverty in the country, The Guardian newspaper report.

Masari made this known on Saturday, April 2 in Katsina at the rally of the federal government’s Social Investment Programme (NSIP) which is under the control of the Social Protection and Good Family Value Initiative (SPGFVI).

Governor Aminu Masari said he will intimate President Buhari on the need to make the social investment initiative permanent. Photo Credit: (Femi Adesina)

The governor who lauded the programme stated that the initiative was a veritable one that will help many Nigerians get out of poverty if properly managed by other administrations to come, Legit.ng gathered.

He said:

“Therefore, with this initiative which no administration has ever thought of, the President needs more commendation and support to achieve the purpose of the programme.”

Make social investment programme a law - Governor Masari to Buhari

While speaking to beneficiaries of the programme, Governor Masari advocated for the initiative to be introduced to the legislature for them to make it a law.

He said he will be given his absolute support to the president if he decides to make it a law as it will be a powerful initiative to curb the lack of basic needs for the Nigerian populace.

He said:

“It is unfortunate for someone to wake up in the morning, thinking of what to eat, how to go to the hospital or take their children to school, but this programme has reduced such difficulties for people.

“And if a law is enacted and it becomes permanent, no government will come and stop it, and Nigerians will continue to enjoy the programme and it will continue to reduce unemployment.”

Masari however noted that he will ensure that the president will be intimated and briefed on the need for the initiative to remain permanent.

He also urged beneficiaries to inform their representatives at the legislative assemblies to help foster and push for the programme to remain permanent.

