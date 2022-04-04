One of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it is important for the country to restore the eroded trust people had in governance

Peter Obi assured that once he is elected as president of Nigeria in 2023, he would work to build the people's trust in Nigeria's governance system

According to Obi, he has the needed leadership abilities to lead the nation into its desired economic growth

A former governor of Anambra state and a presidential aspirant for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has said that he will work towards restoring the trust of the people in governance.

Speaking in Onitsha over the weekend while receiving some group of professionals who secured the PDP expression of interest and nomination forms, Obi assured the people that he would close the communication gap between Nigerians and the government.

Peter Obi has said there is a need to build the people's trust in the governance system. Photo: Peter Obi

The Nation reports that the former governor noted that he had the required qualifications needed to develop and improve Nigeria's depleting economy.

Also stating that he would officially declare to contest for the 2023 presidential race in the coming days, Obi pleaded with his party to present the best candidate at the polls.

His words:

“Although PDP presidential aspirants are already discussing how to present an acceptable candidate that will carry the party’s flag for the election, emphasis is on who is best suited for the job because of the enormity of problems facing the country."

PDP's decision on consensus

The Punch reports that the former governor reacting to the reports that the PDP is considering allowing a consensus candidate for the election said consultations are currently ongoing among key stakeholders of the party.

He added:

“You never can tell, I might be the consensus candidate they are asking for. We have been discussing with one another and I believe that in the end, we will find out who is the best person for the job.

“I have strong support from all over Nigeria and in this recruitment; we must be able to interrogate people’s past and what they have been able to do in their previous jobs so as to guide Nigerians in making the selection.”

