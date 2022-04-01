Governor Bello Masari urged institutions in charge of designing school curriculum at the basic education levels to adopt the use of their mother tongue in teaching pupils at the early stages of their education

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has tasked teachers in various institutions in the state to teach pupils in their mother tongue.

Masari gave the charge during the launch of three books on poetry, literature in Hausa and the translation of the English dictionary to the Hausa language written by Mande Muhammad, on Thursday, March 31, in Katsina.

The governor who was represented by the commissioner for education, Prof. Badamasi Charanchi, noted that such a level of teaching would aid better learning for children, The Guardian reports.

He stated that the national policy on education was designed to teach pupils at the early stage in their mother tongues.

Masari commended the author for writing books in Hausa, describing the effort as a laudable initiative.

