Attempts to rubbish Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo by an unknown group have been dismissed

The Osinbajo Support Movement described the group as pay-for-hire merchants of lies rehashing old false narratives

The unknown group had made allegations against the vice president, especially regarding his duties since 2015

FCT, Abuja - The northern wing of the Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has blasted an unknown group that alleged that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was seeking immunity against potential prosecution after the 2023 elections, even though he has not declared interest in the electoral race.

The OSM in a statement by its northern zonal coordinators stated that the allegations against Osinbajo are bogus lies that have already been discredited and debunked in the past.

VP Osinbajo has been subjected to intense media attacks since rumours of his purported presidential ambition became public knowledge. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

The statement sent to Legit.ng was signed by Hon. Aliko Shaibu (northwest), Alhaji Ibraheem Bello (northeast), and Dr. Emmanuel Tembe (north-central).

Part of the statement read:

“The attention of Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has been drawn to the statement credited to one Arewa Civil Society Group making outrightly false and damaging remarks on the person of Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

“Without mincing words, it is safe to assert that from the tone of the group's message, they are misguided and have no regard for truth, or facts nor does the group understand the meaning of credibility.

“A review of the allegations they tabled are the same set of rehashed allegations against the VP that have been presented several times and equally debunked over and again.

“A simple check of his activities will reveal the level of the vice president's personal integrity, commitment to the public spirit, and loyalty to the nation, as a steward of public trust.

“There is simply no way anyone can possibly describe Prof. Osinbajo as a corrupt man, not to talk of someone hiding from prosecution.”

The OSM described the group as a shadowy organisation without any following whatsoever, describing the group as an unknown band of individuals.

The pro-Osinbajo group stated that under the supervision of the Office of the Vice President Office, the National Social Investment Programme was regarded as the most successful and impactful social welfare scheme in sub-saharan Africa, and has received global recognition for its social impact.

The OSM added:

“Prof. Osinbajo served for 8 years as Attorney General of Lagos between 1999 and 2007, he didn't need immunity afterward.

“Before then his first political appointment was as Special Adviser (between 1988 and 1992) to Chief Bola Ajibola, SAN as Attorney General of the Federation. He never needed immunity then. So what is this foolishness that these pay-for-hire merchants of lies are forming?”

2023: Osinbajo will make a great president, says Ogun monarch

Meanwhile, the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has declared that Osinbajo will make a great president for Nigeria.

The monarch made the comment on Monday, February 28 when several youth groups rooting for VP Osinbajo in 2023 under the aegis of 'Act Now' visited him in his palace in Sagamu.

The groups had asked the monarch to prevail on Osinbajo to join the presidential race ahead of the 2023 general elections.

2023: Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria endorses Osinbajo

On its part, the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) has backed the candidacy of Osinbajo in the 2023 presidential elections.

The national chairman of the association, Alhaji Shehu Tata Sule, said TOAN is ready to work with pro-Osinbajo groups towards achieving the goal of the vice president succeeding his boss in 2023.

He added that TOAN will establish synergy and harmonisation of their plans with pro-Osinbajo groups which will, in turn, germinate a solid support base for the project.

Source: Legit.ng