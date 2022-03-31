Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has denied being the anointed presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The minister of science, technology and innovation said rumoured presidential ambition was meant to tarnish his image and destroy his achievements

Onu, therefore, urged members of the public at home and in the diaspora to ignore the alleged false report

FCT, Abuja - Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, minister of science, technology and innovation, has denied a statement credited to him that he is the ‘anointed’ All Progressives Congress’ presidential flagbearer.

Onu, in a statement signed on his behalf on Thursday, March 31, by the spokesman of the ministry, Afonja Ajibola, said his rumoured presidential ambition was meant to destroy his personality and achievements in the ministry, Daily Trust reported.

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu said his rumoured presidential ambition was meant to destroy his achievements as a minister. Photo credit: @NiCFoSTNigeria

Source: Twitter

The statement read:

“The attention of the Honourable Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has been drawn to a report by some political destabilisers who are bent on destroying the personality of the Minister and the APC, in order to derail the progress being made in the STI ecosystem in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“To get the facts straight, Dr Onu has not at any time made the statement as credited to him by the political jobbers in the said publication.

“Rather, Dr Onu in his loyal and committed nature is presently focused on using Science and Technology for the development of a knowledge-driven and innovation-centred economy required to move Nigeria into the 4th industrial revolution.

“Members of the Nigerian public at home and in the diaspora should ignore this false publication."

2023: We saved N2 billion to sponsor Amaechi’s presidential campaign, says APC group

In another related development, a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) known as Bridge Builders Initiative For Green Nigeria (BBIGN) has announced that its members have saved N2 billion to sponsor the presidential campaign of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in 2023.

The group also issued a 21-day ultimatum to the minister of transportation to declare his interest in the 2023 presidential election.

The pro-APC group further instituted a competition among Nigerians, saying anyone who successfully convinces Amaechi to join the presidential race will get a reward of N10 million.

Source: Legit.ng