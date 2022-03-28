VP Osinbajo is set to deliver a keynote address at an event comprising leaders across West Africa, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo

The event is organised by the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA), an organisation whose board is chaired by Obasanjo

The high-level dialogue will focus, among other things, on the recent development in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso

Abeokuta - Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will on Monday, March 28 at a High-Level Dialogue, share perspectives on engendering democratic governance in West Africa.

The event holds at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta to be hosted by the former president himself.

VP Osinbajo is speak at the event expected to have leaders of the West African region in attendance. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

The organisers of the event say is in furtherance of ongoing efforts by leaders across West Africa to contain threats to democracy in the region.

A statement by the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA), indicates that Prof. Osinbajo will deliver the keynote address while other participants comprising leaders across West Africa, including former President Obasanjo (chairperson of CoDA board of directors), will make contributions physically and virtually.

The agenda indicates that the Vice President will be speaking on the theme: "Rising to the Challenge of Consolidating Democratic Governance."

CoDA attributed the recent development in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso as part of its reasons for convening the high-level dialogue.

It noted that:

“It is this overarching concern that serves as the motivation for this high-level dialogue which is designed to bring together a group of West Africans to address a challenge which not only threatens a political regression in the sub-region but which might also threaten the viability of ECOWAS as a regional economic community.

“The dialogue is a joint endeavour to find ways of redressing the discontents of West African democratisation and achieving a democratic reset in the sub-region.”

It will be recalled that ECOWAS leaders at their meeting of March 25th in Accra deliberated on the political situations in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso, and affirmed their commitment to democracy.

