Emerging reports have indicated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might be heading into the party's primaries with two factions

The party is yet to reach a resolution on the selection process of its presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections

It is believed that the party is supposed to adopt the zoning system of selection, however, some strong party faithful are rooting for the consensus candidacy option

The incumbent governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri has called for the support of ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The Nation reports.

Fintiri made this call on Sunday, April 3 on his return to Yola the state capital after three weeks’ absence from the state.

Atiku Abubakar's 2023 presidential bid will be his sixth attempt for the top seat in Aso Rock. Photo Credit: (Atiku Abubakar)

Source: Twitter

The governor described Atiku as the best fit for the party, stating that his influence and pedigree pose a greater threat to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He however disclosed that he is setting up a personal team to foster the campaign train of the ex-Vice President.

He said:

“We have started the scheming, working, and canvassing for support, and very soon you’ll see him emerging as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

2023: Atiku's emergence will bring unity - Gov Fintiri

He also noted that Atiku has the potency to unite the country despite the growing tension surrounding the country on insecurity.

He said:

“Atiku has the experience and he understands the dynamics of this country and I believe he will be able to close the gap and bring us together as a nation and that will solve part of the security challenges we are facing in this country.”

Anambra PDP in crisis over congress

Meanwhile, the Anambra chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are in serious crisis over staging the party's state congress.

Emerging reports revealed that the continuous crisis within the PDP in Anambra is being masterminded by some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Legit.ng gathered that these allegations were leveled at the NWC by some of the party elders and stakeholders in the state.

2023: PDP aspirant lament over N21m guber form

Meanwhile, a PDP gubernatorial aspirant in Katsina, Muttaqha Rabe Darma, has decried the fact that the opposition is selling its expression of interest form at N21 million.

Darma said the PDP is indirectly teaching aspirants to steal when they eventually get into office, as the among is, according to him, the salary of a governor for 10 months.

The governorship aspirant who said the sum can be increased to N100 million if nothing is done lamented that the trend will breed slavery and godfatherism in the ruling class.

Source: Legit.ng