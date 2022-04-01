Former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has called on Nigerians to join the New Nigeria Peoples Party

The former chieftain of the PDP noted that the new party would meet the needs and aspirations of Nigerians

Kwankwaso while canvassing for votes in the next general election, urged the youths to go get their voters card and vote right

The former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has urged Nigerians, especially the youths, to join the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to restore Nigeria and provide the fresh air desired by citizens.

Kwankwaso who made the call during the national convention of the party in Abuja disclosed the NNPP is well placed to rescue the nation, Leadership reports.

According to the former governor, the new party would guarantee jobs, and quality education without strike, among others for the youths in the country.

Ahead of 2023, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso paid a courtesy visit to Chief Dr Boniface (Chairman BOT NNPP) in Abuja on Thursday, March 31st, 2022. Photo credit: Dr. Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, FNSE

Call on youths

He urged the youth to register with the party and with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to get their voter cards and vote for the party in 2023.

He said:

“This NNPP is fresh air for Nigerians because citizens are looking for a new and better Nigeria since they are tired of the status quo.”

Kwankwaso said if this was done, all the present challenges being witnessed would be a forgotten issue.

He added:

“This party is all about correcting the mistakes of the past and with your support we will achieve a better Nigeria."

Kwankwaso dumps PDP, reveals why

Contrastingly former Kano state governor Rabiu Kwankwaso said that he is leaving the PDP due to some irreconcilable differences with the party.

Kwankwaso who has now joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party said some members of PDP felt he was no longer important to the party.

According to Kwankwaso, the internal conflict was the contributing factor to his leaving PDP for NNPP.

2023: Tambuwal, Pius Ayim at loggerheads over PDP presidential zoning

In another development, the duo of Ayim Pius and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state are at loggerheads in their opinion over which region the presidential ticket of the PDP should be zoned.

According to a PremiumTimes report, Governor Tambuwal is insistent that the presidential ticket of the opposition party should be zoned to the northern region.

Governor Tambuwal stated this during a courtesy visit to the party’s leadership in Nasarawa state north-central Nigeria.

