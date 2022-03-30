In a bid to clinch the presidential ticket of the PDP, Governor Aminu Tambuwal has intensified his campaign strategies

Tambuwal who paid a visit to the leadership of PDP in Nasarawa state urged delegates to support his consensus agenda for the party

However, another aspirant Pius Ayim in a separate visit said PDP will be doing the right thing if it follows the already laid down principle of zoning

The duo of Ayim Pius and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state are at loggerheads in their opinion over which region the presidential ticket of the PDP should be zoned.

According to a PremiumTimes report, Governor Tambuwal is insistent that the presidential ticket of the opposition party should be zoned to the northern region.

The trio of Aminu Tambuwal, Bukola Saraki and Bala Muhammadu have been pushing for the adoption of a consensus candidate for the PDP. Photo Credit: (Bukola Saraki)

Governor Tambuwal stated this during a courtesy visit to the party’s leadership in Nasarawa state north-central Nigeria.

Tambuwal while defending his statement said since the inception of the party in 1998, all six candidates presented by the party had only two candidates from the north while four were from the south, Legit.ng gathered.

He further elaborated that the leadership of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan who were both from the south did a combined 14-years in power.

The Sokoto state governor said in other to administer fairness and equity, the party should zone the presidency to the north.

He said:

“In the interest of fairness, the presidential ticket should be zoned to the North.

“Out of the six presidential candidates the PDP fielded from 1999, four were from the South and only two are from the North.”

Governor Tambuwal however noted that he is not bothered about the zoning system, rather he is more motivated and focused on PDP securing power in 2023.

2023: Zoning PDP ticket to south is the right thing – Ayim Pius

Meanwhile, in a separate visit to Nasarawa state, Pius Anyim another aspirant vying for the presidential seat under the flagship of PDP said zoning the ticket to the south is the right thing to do.

The former Senate President said it will only show the spirit of fairness and give people the sense of belonging if the party follows due process and not allow individual ambition distort the already laid down principle of the party.

While speaking with PDP leader in Nasarawa, Francis Orogu and other delegates, he urged them to cast their votes for southeastern candidate during the presidential primaries slated for Saturday, May 28.

