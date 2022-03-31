A former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been named the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party

Kwankwaso's new designation was announced at the party's national congress which took place in Abuja on Wednesday, March 30

This new development comes barely 24 hours after the former governor officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

With his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over some "irreconcilable differences", a former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso has been spotted in a grand event organised by his new party.

In a recent post made by the former governor on Facebook, Kwankwaso was seen at the national congress of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Former governor Kwankwaso was also named the national leader of the NNPP. Photo: Dr. Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, FNSE

At the congress, the former Kano governor was also named the NNPP's national leader.

Legit.ng gathered that party's congress took on Wednesday, March 30, at the 12-12 Polo Ground in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

Details of activities from the NNPP's congress

The former governor was captured having discussions with key party members and stakeholders amid the huge turnout people at the congress ground.

Flanked by his security details and some of his aides, Kwankwaso was seen addressing many of his supporters who were dressed in their red and white stripe Kwankwasiyya trademark caps.

Speaking at the event, Kwankwaso said it is important for members of the NNPP to know that Nigerians are tired of PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His words:

“We are all aware that the people are tired of the APC and PDP and that was why previous elections recorded low voter turnout.

"We thank God that we have fresh air for a better new Nigeria. People are tired and want change and the NNPP is the fresh air that can do it.”

