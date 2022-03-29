Breaking: Former Governor Kwankwaso resigns PDP membership
Former Governor of Kano state, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on Tuesday, March 29, resigned his membership from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The letter which was personally signed by the former governor and addressed to the leadership of the party in the state, stating his intention to resign his membership from the party.
Source: Legit.ng