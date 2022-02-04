Indications are rife that the Kwankwaso camp in the PDP is being courted by some interests in the ruling APC

Kwankwaso, 65, is generally seen as a formidable politician with a huge support base in northern Nigeria

There are hush tones in the political scene that the former governor of Kano state may return to the APC

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Daily Trust newspaper indicates that the camp of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has reached out to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for collaboration ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state and ex-minister of defence, is currently a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Kwankwaso is a respected politician with a huge political base in the north. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

In the last few weeks, there have been rumours that Kwankwaso may defect back to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 65-year old politician was elected to the Nigerian Senate in 2015, serving one term under the platform of the APC, representing Kano Central Senatorial District.

Osinbajo has not formally declared his ambition to contest for the presidency but sources around him said efforts are on in that regard.

A reliable source said Kwankwaso has been contacted by Osinbajo’s camp, saying:

“Serious talks are ongoing between Oga and them. They want him to return to APC but the option is being weighed. It has not been sealed.”

Asked if his boss will accept to pair with Osinbajo as running mate in 2023, he said:

“No decision has been taken. What I can tell you is that discussions are ongoing.”

Speaking on the rumours, Senator Rufai Hanga, pioneer national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, told Legit.ng:

“If Osinbajo contests in 2023, it is not a betrayal to his former boss, Asiwaju. Osinbajo is a complete gentleman. He is one of the most respected politicians in this country. I respect him too. I assure you that if he goes for the presidency, I may support him.

“All Osinbajo needs to do is to look for a person with strong followership in the north as running mate. They will definitely win. If Osinbajo is given the ticket now and he picks somebody like Kwankwaso, I swear to God, they will surely win.

“In the north, there is nobody like Kwankwaso now in terms of popularity now. Kwankwaso today is what Buhari was in the north.”

2023: Osinbajo supporters focused on youth mobilization - Support group declares

Meanwhile, mobilization of youth population votes along with that of millions of non-partisan citizens is a paramount strategic objective towards winning the 2023 presidential elections, supporters of Vice President Osinbajo have said.

This was the highlight of an interactive session between officials of the Higher Nigeria Movement and The Progressive Project which coordinates various pro-Osinbajo groups on Tuesday, February 2 in Abuja.

They jointly asserted that contrary to impressions created by low participation rates in past elections, Nigerian youths will massively participate in the 2023 election towards ensuring the emergence of Osinbajo as Nigeria's next president in 2023.

2023: Group gives Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare for presidency

On its part, the National Coalition Group has given Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare interest to run for the office of the president ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group in a letter addressed to the vice president on Thursday, January 27 and seen by Legit.ng, said Osinbajo has the right of first refusal in the quest by the APC to remain in office beyond 2023.

Signed by the duo of Fagbemi Opeyemi and Eli Eberechukwu Dibla, national chairman and national secretary respectively of NCG, the group warned against the danger of heading to the 2023 presidential election with an experimental candidate.

