Sweet Hug: VP Osinbajo Visits His Mother At Her Home, Video Warms Hearts
For a lot of Nigerians, Mother's day, Sunday, March 27, was spent with the female folks while others sent heartfelt messages to their sisters, mothers, wives, and friends of the fairer sex.
Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo did not just send a message but personally paid a visit to his mother.
A video of the vice president's visit to his mother containing the unforgettable moment when he gave her a warm hug was shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe.
In the brief clip, the vice president's mother had some dishes at the parlour probably prepared for her dear son.
