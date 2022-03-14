Contrary to reports that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso had dumped PDP, the man himself has denied such claims

This means the stakes are still high in PDP as they still command top political heavyweight in the party who will go toe-to-toe with the APC

Senator Kwankwaso however, did not deny talks with the NNPP the party with whom he was reported to have defected to

Despite news confirming the defection of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the former Kano state governor has stated that he is still a member of the red and white flag party, Daily Trust reports.

Kwankwaso during an interview with BBC disclosed that his allegiance still lies with PDP even though he admitted that talks are ongoing with New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Senator Kwankwaso is one of the political heavyweights of the PDP. Photo Credit: Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Twitter

Recall that Legit.ng in a report dated Tuesday, March 8 confirmed a merger between the Kwankwaso political movement known as The National Movement (TNM) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

It was gathered that after holding a closed-door meeting in Abuja to foster the move, a scheduled date of Wednesday, March 30 was chosen as the national convention of the party.

However, during the interview with BBC when asked about his current stake with PDP, he said “As we speak, I am still in the PDP.

Kwankwanso who did not deny talks with the NNPP said talks between both parties have been procedural and that there have been no breach in the process at present.

He said:

“We started the movement step by step. The first is to withdraw to the background, thinking some people within the party will want to hear our grievances, but the party didn’t do anything, we joined the group and still, nothing was done by the party, now we are at the level of a political party.

“Even as I speak with you, we are still between a group and a political party, and I have not left the PDP, but this group has linked up with the NNPP.

No plans to monopolize decision-making in NNPP - Kwankwaso says

While clearing the air on whether there are plans to use his influence to monopolize the party, he stated that he cannot make decisions and that there are no such plans to monopolize the decision-making of the NNPP.

He said:

“The issue is not about Rabi’u Kwankwaso or Kwankwasiyya movement, it is about ‘The National Movement’ and we are many in it, and most of the people in the movement are big people, so I can’t take any decision alone.”

“Actually the party is not ours, but they want us to be involved.

“That was why they want to bring their representatives and want us to do the same. And their tenure has lapsed and they have all stepped down, including the person that registered it more than 20 years ago.

“So, it is a fresh arrangement that they are making to involve all of us because in most states they don’t have anybody.”

PDP panic amid rumors of Kwankwaso's defection to NNPP

Prequel to Senator Kwankwaso statement comfirming his PDP membership, their have been fears within the leadership of the party.

Chairman of the Kano state chapter of the PDP, Shehu Sagagi, described his exist as a huge mistake.

Sagagi also called on key stakeholders of the PDP to reach out to Kwankwaso to find out what the issues are and seek means to address them before it is too late.

2023: Osinbajo's camp reportedly reaches out to Kwankwaso

Sequel to his exit rumors, Legit.ng reported that the camp of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo reached out to Senator Kwankwaso.

The meeting was said to have been for a possible collaboration ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

This meeting sparked rumours that the former Kano state governor might be on the verge of defecting to the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng