The race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari gets tougher by the day following defection by party faithful in the PDP and the APC

This is as Abba Gida-Gida, a close friend of a former Governor of Kano state, Musa Kwankwaso on Monday confirmed his membership in the New Nigeria Peoples Party

Earlier, the former Governor of Kano state, Musa Kwankwaso confirmed his membership of the PDP, while noting that even though he launched a political group; ‘The National Movement’ he has not left the PDP

Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, who contested the 2019 governorship election under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

He defected alongside Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, his running mate in the election, and many other members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Daily Trust reports.

Big blow for PDP in Kano state as Abba Gida-Gida, other Kwankwaso allies dump party, joins NNPP. Photo credit: Daily Trust

Source: Facebook

The movement

This is believed to be part of the agenda towards the planned defection of the movement’s leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso is reportedly targeting Thursday, March 30 for his defection to the newly resuscitated party.

Announcing their defection at a gathering on Sunday, March 27, at Kwankwasiyya House at Diso ward in Kano, Abba Gida-Gida said they have discovered that the PDP was not different from the All Progressive Party (APC) which they left in 2018.

Abba Gida-Gida affirmed:

“It is time, we heed to the followers of the kwankwasiyya movement who have been calling on the leadership to leave these cheaters because they have seen it that we don’t have a place there. We sat and reviewed the call and have given in to their request. We have decided that this party (raising a pineapple) is the one that is going to save the masses out of the trap they are in.”

Joining the new party

He added that the NNPP is the party that has the truthful programme that will rescue the people of Kano and Nigeria at large.

He assured the leadership of the party of their readiness to take its mandate into nooks and crannies of the state.

