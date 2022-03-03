Nigeria's lead opposition party, PDP, is about to lose one of its prominent chieftains ahead of the 2023 general elections

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former Kano governor, said he is leaving the party for the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP)

The leader of the influential Kwankwasiyya political movement had earlier said that both APC and PDP had nothing to offer Nigerians

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state, has confirmed that he is set leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Daily Trust reported that Senator Kwankwaso said in an interview with BBC Hausa that he is moving to the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Kano governor, said both APC and PDP have nothing to offer as he's set to join NNPP.

He added that preparations were in top gear and he would announce his next step of action before the end of March.

Legit.ng gathers that Kwankwaso had held talks with the leadership of the NNPP a few days ago. He, however, did not give elaborate details and reasons for choosing the NNPP.

Though he is yet to officially declare interest, there are strong speculations that the leader of the influential Kwankwasiyya political movement wants to run for president in 2023.

APC, PDP have nothing to offer - Kwankwaso

Before announcing his new plan, Legit.ng notes that Kwankwaso had said the two leading parties in the country, APC and PDP, have nothing to offer Nigerians in 2023.

He was quoted to have said:

“I didn’t see anything that either APC or PDP will show or tell Nigerians to get convinced and vote for them in the coming 2023 elections.

“So I think people should now come to think of the right party and people to support and vote for so that we can rescue the present situation.

“In 2015, we gave the leadership of the state to some, thinking that they will make it, but not knowing that it won’t yield any positive outcome. That is why we are back to rescue our state."

Former Kaduna senator Hunkuyi dumps PDP

Meanwhile, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna north senatorial district at the Eighth Senate, Suleiman Hunkuyi, has left the PDP.

Hunkuyi announced the new development in a letter to the chairman of his ward in the Kudan local government area of Kaduna state.

In the letter dated February 25, the former lawmaker said he has withdrawn his membership from the PDP. Although he did not disclose his next line of action or what party he would be joining, sources privy to the information said that the former lawmaker is set to join Kwankwaso in the NNPP.

