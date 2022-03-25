While the All Progressives Congress (APC) is making last-minute preparations for its national convention coming up on Saturday, March 26, at Eagle Square, Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, March 25, gave what can be called his final instruction to the leadership of the party.

In a statement shared via Facebook by a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau, President Buhari noted that the ruling party cannot afford to do anything that will mar its chances in the 2023 elections by whatever transpires at the convention.

Buhari said no room should be allowed for distractions (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

The president gave the following instruction to the leadership of the APC and its organising committee for the convention:

1. Keep your eyes on the ball

Buari called for complete focus so as not to allow any situation or circumstance affect the smooth conduct of the convention.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In his words:

"We must therefore in the light of this reality consistently keep our eyes on the ball and refuse any distraction."

2. Make a statement with the conduct of the convention

The president wants the convention to be conducted in "a manner that not only fortifies the unity of our party but also improves the prospects of our electoral fortunes in the 2023 general elections."

3. Make sure the convention is successful

On a final note, the Nigerian leader urged the party leadership to make sure the all-important electoral exercise is successful.

His words:

"We should all do our part to ensure the success of this Convention. This will fortify us for the campaigns ahead of us."

Read Buhari's full statement below:

"The National Convention of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is holding on the 26th March 2022. We cannot afford to do anything that will jeopardize the chances of the party in the 2023 General Elections.

"The limited time frame of the INEC timetable does not permit us any room for delay or further squabbling.

"We must therefore in the light of this reality consistently keep our eyes on the ball and refuse any distraction.

"We all have an obligation to conduct the upcoming convention in a manner that not only fortifies the unity of our party but also improves the prospects of our electoral fortunes in the 2023 general elections.

"We should all do our part to ensure the success of this Convention. This will fortify us for the campaigns ahead of us."

Buhari meets APC governors 3 days to national convention

Meanwhile, President Buhari held a meeting with APC governors at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which was reportedly called by Buhari, is believed to be focused on ensuring the ruling party holds a successful National Convention on Saturday, March 26.

The Governors arrived at the vicinities of the nation's seat of power after the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Source: Legit.ng