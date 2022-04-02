Governor Yahaya Bello has promised to build on the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari if elected president

Bello disclosed this while declaring his intentions to run for the presidency at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

The presidential hopeful on Saturday, April 2, pledged to create 20 millionaires in the country by 2030

Abuja - Presidential aspirant and governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello on Saturday, April 2, promised to make 20 million Nigerians millionaires by 2030.

He made the remark while formally declaring to contest for the country's highest political office under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Eagles Square in Abuja, Channels TV reported.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Saturday formally declared to run for President in 2023. Photo credit: @BELLOCENTRE

Source: Twitter

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bello while reeling out some of the plans he has for the country said the 2023 presidential elections are about the survival of Nigeria, adding that he would build on the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In another report by The Punch, Bello said Nigerians should assess his suitability to be president based on his scorecard of performance having been the governor of Kogi state since January 27, 2016.

2023: Yahaya Bello reveals 1 major quality Nigerians demand from APC presidential candidate

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Bello said the ruling APC, needs a presidential candidate who will turn the country’s fortunes around irrespective of where such person comes from.

The governor made this assertion on Monday, March 28, when he spoke on a daily programme.

Bello opined that the basic requirements of the presidential candidate are all that is needed and required by Nigerians.

2023: MKO Abiola's daughter becomes DG Of APC presidential aspirant's campaign council

In a related development, the Kogi state governor appointed the daughter of MKO Abiola, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, as the director-general of his campaign organisation.

In her address on Saturday, April 2, at Eagle Square, Abuja, Abiola-Costello said her appointment as Governor Bello's campaign DG is a historic achievement for Nigerian women in politics as she is the first female in the country to head a presidential campaign.

According to her, henceforth women will not be cooks and singers during presidential rallies.

Source: Legit.ng