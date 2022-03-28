Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has unleashed a note of warning to some PDP heavyweights ahead of the 2023 general election

Wike said during his declaration gave a frank opinion on Atiku Abubakar and Bukola Saraki over their bid to run for the presidency

The outspoken Wike both politicians have lost their place in the party as they are no longer valued like in the past stating that they left the party when it mattered most

Benue, Makurdi - The latest presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Nyesom Wike of River state has accused former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki of the failure of the party at the 2015 presidential polls, The Guardian reports.

Wike during his declaration stated vehemently that some of the current aspirants in PDP had deserted the party in time past as he made reference to the 2015 general elections when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Bukola Saraki left the party.

Governor Nyesom Wike is the latest presidential aspirant under the flagship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Photo Credit: (Nyesom Wike)

Source: Twitter

He stated that those who left the party when it mattered and ran back to seek refuge are in no place to make decisions for the party, Legit.ng gathered.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Let these people who are interested in presidency in the PDP tell us their contributions. You claimed to be one of the founding fathers of the party, but you left and came back; you have become an ordinary person in the new PDP.

“If you form a company and run away because the company is not doing well, then you come back and found that it is now doing well, will you want to come and take over?”

While soliciting support, Wike urged party stakeholders to be on red alert and be conscious in making decisions as he asked them to entrust the mantle of the party to him.

He said:

“In 2015, those who ran away made us lose the election. Today, they are crying but some of us stood and said PDP will not die.

“Some people want to use Nigeria to buy back their personal business. They talk about private sector – let them mention the private business that had survived.”

While stating his capacity to lead, Wike reeled out some of his accomplishments as a governor, stating that he can replicate them even better as president of Nigeria.

He also stated that his time with the party has been a rollercoaster ride and that he is willing to stand by the party as he has done since it was formed in 1998.

He said his reign will be based on truth and that he had been an advocate of truth and democracy and he does not intend to relinquish that status anytime soon.

He said:

“I have spoken truth to power. I don’t have problem with anybody but have to tell them the truth. Dave Umahi and others abused me because I told him that you cannot take our mandate away.

“As a governor, I have performed well. I can go anywhere with my shoulder high. How many of them have challenged this government (APC)?”

Governor Ortom backs Wike for presidency

Meanwhile, Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom said he is solidly behind Governor Wike’s presidential ambition.

He said Wike has been very supportive to his people and highly instrumental in restoring peace to the state during the farmers and herders crisis in the state.

Ortom also expressed and extended his arm of appreciation to the Rivers state governor for also supporting internally displaced persons who were affected due to the crisis.

2023: PDP bigwigs slams open contest policy

Some top PDP members have kicked against the possibility of an open contest policy in the selection of a presidential candidate for the party.

The party stalwarts who preferred to be anonymous said an open contest will be going against the already existing norm of the party.

They urged that the party's policy should be strictly adhered to and nobody should allow the ambition of an individual to jeopardize the party.

Kaduna senator dumps PDP, joins Kwankwaso in NNPP

Similarly, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna north senatorial district at the Eighth Senate, Suleiman Hunkuyi, decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hunkuyi announced the new development in a letter to the chairman of his ward in the Kudan local government area of Kaduna state.

In the letter dated February 25, the former lawmaker said he has withdrawn his membership from the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng