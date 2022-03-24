Senate President Ahmad Lawan has opened up on what maybe the cause of the disunity in other political parties

Lawan on Thursday, March 24, noted it may be because they lack a father figure just like President Muhammadu Buhari

The APC chieftain described Buhari as a father, adding that the president ensures disagreements are settled and everybody remains united

The other political parties in Nigeria are “probably” disunited because they lack a father figure like President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Cable reports that this is the position of Senate President Ahmad Lawan after meeting the leadership of the national assembly ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says opposition parties lack a father figure like President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: @DrAhmadLawan

Lawan speaking on Thursday, March 24, described Buhari as a father that ensures disagreements are settled among party members, and everybody remains united.

The senate president went on to note that in the APC there is a father and president who will ensure that the party continues to remain united. Channels TV added

He said.

“Well, I don’t want to be very partisan. But of course, when you have a father in the family and a mother, then you’re likely to have a stable family. And when you have only one or none in the family, you are not likely to be successful, the family is likely to be disunited, and that is what other political parties probably are facing."

