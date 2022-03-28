Lauretta Onochie, one of President Buhari's media aides, has referred to Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as a big-spending governor

Onochie described Governor Wike this way after he declared his interest to run for the presidency on Sunday, March 27

The presidential media aide also felt the need to state that Wike is running for the presidency on the platform of the PDP

Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide, has reacted to what came as a serious surprise to a lot of Nigerians on Sunday, March 27: Governor Nyesom Wike's declaration to run for the presidency in 2023.

Speaking on the Rivers governor's presidential ambition, Onochie described him as a big-spending governor.

President Buhari's aide described Wike as a big-spending governor (Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike, Muhammadu Buhari)

Source: Facebook

She wrote on her Facebook page:

"Breaking news

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Gov. Nyesom Wike, the big-spending governor of River state, today in Benue state declared his intention to run for the position of the president of Nigeria under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)."

Wike declares for presidency, sends strong message to APC

Recall that Governor Wike had he has the capacity to win the 2023 presidential election for the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike made the declaration during a consultative meeting with stakeholders of the Benue chapter of the PDP at the Government House in Makurdi on Sunday.

The governor, who intimated the stakeholders about his intention to run for the presidency, solicited for Benue PDP votes in the coming national delegates convention of the party, even as he stressed on zoning.

Wike said:

“To remove APC from power, I’m the person who can tell them enough is enough. We must take this power and I’m ready to take it for PDP. God is with us that’s why APC keeps failing everyday.

“I’m declaring it (presidential ambition) for the first time in Benue. I’m going to run for election."

He warned stakeholders not to sell their votes, but give it to him, adding that some of the PDP presidential aspirants were only after the power in order for personal gains.

Wike also accused those who once left the party and came back to seek power of being the reason the party lost the election in 2015, noting that those founding fathers who ran away from the party and still wanted to be recognised have lost their shares.

Source: Legit.ng