The leadership of the opposition party, the PDP has disclosed that the conversation around the consensus list in the party will include Atiku Abubakar

Saraki made this disclosure while dismissing claims that the meeting held recently by the PDP governors were targeted at the former vice president

Saraki however noted that the talks on producing the next presidential candidate are still ongoing, adding that the next meeting would be held in Sokoto state

The immediate past president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that talks of producing a consensus presidential candidate for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was targeted at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Saraki recently met with Governors Bala Muhammed and Aminu Tambuwal, who, like the former Senate President, are vying for the PDP sole presidential ticket, with a view to agreeing to produce a consensus candidate, Vanguard reports.

Saraki met with the Governors of Sokoto and Bauchi States, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Sen. Bala Mohammed, at his home in Abuja, last weekend. Photo credit: Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Asked if the meeting was aimed at working against Atiku, Saraki said those making such claims are bent on causing disunity among members of the party.

Saraki said:

“Those making such insinuations are mischievous who never see any good out of anything. We are not shutting anybody out. As we said, we are going to see him (Atiku).

“We are going to see other aspirants. There are other aspirants in the party. This is not about shutting anybody out. It is about uniting everybody with the interests of this country. And you will see when we begin to move around, but we are not limited to anybody.’’

He noted that talks on the possibility of producing a consensus presidential candidate would continue, saying:

“The next meeting we are going to have again will be in Sokoto, which the governor of Sokoto will host. We want to inform you that we had good discussions.

“The more we meet, the more we continue to share our views about the importance of the unity of our party, because we believe it is only PDP that has the solutions to help us get out of the problems we are in today.”

