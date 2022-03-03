Suleiman Hunkuyi, a lawmaker who had represented the people of Kaduna north senatorial district has dumped the PDP

Hunkuyi decamp from the PDP was made known in a letter addressed to his ward's chairman on February 25

The letter, however, did not state which party the former lawmaker would be joining despite sources revealing that he is set to join NNPP

A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna north senatorial district at the Eighth Senate, Suleiman Hunkuyi, has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Daily Trust reports that Hunkuyi announced the new development in a letter to the chairman of his ward in the Kudan local government area of Kaduna state.

In the letter dated February 25, the former lawmaker said he has withdrawn his membership from the PDP.

Although he did not disclose his next line of action or what party he would be joining, sources privy to the information said that the former lawmaker is set to join Rabiu Kwankwaso in the New Nigeria peoples Party (NNPP).

Kaduna PDP reacts

In addition, the secretary of the PDP in Kaduna, Ibrahim Wosono while confirming Hunkuyi's defection said that the party had received the senator's letter.

Wosono noted that while the party wishes the former senator well in his political career, his exit from the PDP will not affect the party in any way.

He said:

“Yes, we confirmed from his ward that they have received his letter. So, we wish him well because it is not the first time he is leaving our party. His exit this time will not affect the party in any way."

2023 presidency: Kwankwaso set to dump PDP, next party revealed

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso is about to defect from the PDP and join the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The former Kano governor is hoping that joining the new party will afford him a better chance of becoming president in 2023.

However, the leadership of NNPP has made it clear that Kwankwaso will not be given an automatic presidential ticket.

No automatic ticket for Kwankwaso

However, the party's national publicity secretary stated that Kwankwaso will not be automatically given the presidential ticket as other aspirants must get the chance to contest it.

Recall that Kwankwaso had floated a new political group, The National Movement (TNM).

The group was to be formally presented to the public at the Ladi Kwali Hall of the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.

A former publicity secretary of the PDP, Professor Rufia Ahmed Alkali, was the protem national secretary of the group.

