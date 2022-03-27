The APC national convention provided an opportunity for various support groups to promote their preferred aspirants

A pro-Emefiele group used the opportunity of the national exercise to promote the purported presidential aspiration of Godwin Emefiele

The supporters of Nigeria's Central Bank governor were visible all over the convention group and staged massive rallies

Eagles Square - Supporters pushing for the presidential candidacy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Saturday, March 16 stole the limelight in the nation’s capital, Abuja, just as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held its national convention.

The supporters who comprised mainly of youths and women say they have been the biggest beneficiaries of Emefiele's empowerment packages at the apex bank.

Emefiele's supporters were all over the APC national convention ground with branded t-shirts and huge banners. Photo credit: Arewa Alliance for Emefiele

They thronged the nation’s capital in their thousands, calling on the bank chief to run for presidency in 2023.

The youth group under the platform of ‘Arewa Alliance For Godwin Emefiele 2023’, carried placards with inscriptions urging Emefiele to ‘answer’ the call to run for the highest office.

Other support groups of Emefiele also flooded the APC convention arena with posters, as thousands of faithful came out to show solidarity and support for his candidature.

Last month, Emefiele’s supporters, mainly young people, were spotted with white T-Shirts with the inscription ‘MEFFY 2023’ at an occasion held in Lagos to draft him into the race.

Convener of the group, Wale Fapohunda, told the gathering that since Emefiele’s appointment as CBN governor, he had spent his energy building a resilient financial system that can serve the development needs of the economy.

He said the apex bank chief had recorded the achievement, ignoring the glaring fact that Nigeria’s economy has dipped to its worst state ever during his tenure as CBN governor.

Legit.ng gathered that Emefiele’s candidacy had been initiated long ago, starting with the recent FCT mega rice pyramid, an initiative under the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, RIFAN/CBN Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, used to sell the candidacy of Emefiele.

It was also gathered that some APC governors are also behind Emefiele, and have since urged him to throw his hat in the ring.

