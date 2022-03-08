Attempts to pick holes in the rumoured presidential ambition of Godwin Emefiele has been rebuffed

A political analyst, Monsuru Arilesere, says a newspaper editorial questioning the alleged presidential ambition of the CBN governor is in bad taste

Arilesere stated that like every qualified Nigerian, the apex bank chief has a constitutional right to aspire to be the country's number one citizen

FCT, Abuja - A political analyst, Monsuru Arilesere has stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, has a right to aspire to be the president of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement sent to journalists on Tuesday, March 8, Arilesere noted that Emefiele does not only have the undeniable right to seek the highest office in the land, he is also very qualified to do so.

The rumoured presidential aspiration of Godwin Emefiele has gotten the backing of a prominent political analyst. Photo credit: @cenbank

Source: Twitter

The analyst was reacting to an editorial by the Daily Trust newspaper published on Monday, March 7 which focused on the rumoured Emefiele 2023 ambition.

He stated:

“On Monday, March 7, 2022, Daily Trust newspaper jumped on the bandwagon of media outlets who are asking the same question they already have an answer to.

“In an editorial titled ‘Emefiele must choose between politics and central banking’, the newspaper traced a familiar yet pedestrian path already travelled by many before it to box in its subject into making an ‘either’ ‘or’ kind of choice.

“Of course, the subject in mention is the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, who has been in the news of late in connection with the 2023 presidential election. Where Daily Trust’s editorial stood out, however, is in its own admission that a response had already been provided for its agitation.

“So far, Mr Emefiele has not declared his intention one way or another. But in one of these adverts published in several newspaper including the Daily Trust on 15th February, the sponsor, under the name ‘Friends of Godwin Emefiele’ claimed to have met with Mr Emefiele and he told them that he remains focused on supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic recovery programme, that he does not lobby for high office…”

He said the newspaper went on to remind its readers how the scope of central banking has expanded considerably in the modern economy.

He noted:

“How nice, because under the Emefiele, the CBN has been able to leverage the developmental component of its mandate as the proactive tool to support the real economy and other employment, which are the elastic sectors of the economy for enhanced economic growth and development.

“Emefiele chose that pathway because, as a developing economy, the existence of certain macroeconomic fundamentals and conditions for the CBN to be strictly orthodox are inexistent or limited.

“As CBN governor, Emefiele has been spearheading the diversification of Nigeria’s economy through long- and medium-term strategies.

“Under him, the CBN has established initiatives to genuinely tackle challenges to job creation, economic productivity, poverty eradication and food security.”

He further said intervention schemes for four commodities – rice, fish, sugar and wheat – which consume about N1.3 trillion annually in import have been embarked upon to improve domestic supply and eventually moderate pressure on foreign reserves.

Arilesere added:

“Of course, Emefiele does not only have the undeniable right to seek the highest office in the land, but he is also very qualified to do so.

“In fact, he is much more qualified than many other public office holders rumoured to be interested in 2023, but who, somehow, Daily Trust and co have failed to beam their mischievous searchlights on.”

Source: Legit.ng