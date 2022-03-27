Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's minister of transportation, has denied claims that he is nursing presidential ambition ahead of next year’s election.

The Nation reports that Amaechi said on ARISE TV on Friday, March 25, that those urging him to enter the race should rather give him the money for the procurement of nomination form.

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has addressed his rumoured presidential ambition. Credit: APC

Legit.ng gathered that made the disclosure some hours before the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Eagles Squares, Abuja.

He said:

“The people that want me to run for the presidency in2023 should just give me the money.”

Some groups had called on the APC chieftain to run for presidency in 2023 on Friday, just before the minister’s statement.

A northern group, Equity Alliance, on Saturday, March 26, still threw its weight behind the candidature of Amaechi.

Group says Amaechi is best candidate to succeed Buhari in 2023

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the national chairman of Equity Alliance, Hon. Magaji Baba, said as an organization, they have critically scrutinized all the aspirants from the southern part of the country and came to the conclusion that Amaechi stands out amongst them as a better aspirant to be supported by all and sundry.

Baba said:

“As the minister of transport, Rt. Hon. Amaechi has put his footprints as a minister who has distinguished himself, and with all the achievements in the transportation sector under his leadership, there is no doubt that he will transform the country if given the opportunity.

"We are therefore urging the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) to give the ticket to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the presidential standard flag bearer of the party."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor El-Rufai dismissed the speculations that he would be the running mate to the former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi, in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

It was reported that the Kaduna governor who appeared as a guest on Channels TV on Wednesday, March 9, ruled out vying for any post in the next general elections.

He, however, said only President Muhammadu Buhari can make him rescind his decision not to contest.

