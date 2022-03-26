The APC national convention has provided an opportunity for various support groups to promote their preferred aspirants

A pro-Emefiele group has used the opportunity of the national exercise to promote the purported presidential aspiration of Godwin Emefiele

Emefiele, 60, is Nigeria's Central Bank governor from Delta state and noted for his reforms in the country's apex bank

Eagles Square - The Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard (ESV) on Saturday, March 26 staged a massive rally at the Eagles Square, the venue of the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention.

Dressed in branded t-shirts, while displaying banners and placards of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, the group asked leaders of the ruling party to allow the apex bank chief to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Emefiele continues to get huge support from various political groups across the country. Photo credit: @cenbank

According to them, President Buhari has been able to achieve so much because of the fiscal policy of the CBN and its implementation by the Emefiele-led team at the apex bank.

Addressing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter during the rally, coordinator of the group Patriot Daniel Enyi said they are at the national convention to celebrate the anchor borrower's scheme of the federal government.

He said the scheme has led to the agricultural revolution in the country, and the monetary policy that has stabilised the economy.

He also listed the forex policy, the transformation of the automobile industry, the ease of doing business, social investment programs, and many more as achievements of Emefiele.

According to him, the federal government is lifting Nigeria out of poverty due to the policies of the apex bank under Emefiele.

His words:

“Today, we say thank you to the governor of the Central Bank Nigeria, Dr. Godwin Emefiele for his steadfastness and patriotism in discharging his duty as the head of our apex Bank.

“As the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari is coming to an end, the nation needs a very strong-willed and ideologically transformed personality with justifiable evidence of patriotic services like Dr. Godwin Emefiele as the next president of Nigeria.

“We are very happy that this party has maintained the economy of Nigeria as the best and strongest economy in Africa.”

While asking APC leaders to support the group for the actualisation of Emefele's presidency, Enyi said:

“We have identified Dr. Godwin Emefiele based on his sense of patriotism and commitment to duty, his genuineness in rendering service to the nation as President Buhari's possible successor.

“This is a project that all well-meaning Nigerians should be involved. We should look for our best brains and encourage them to take positions of higher responsibilities, Emefiele is being offered such by Nigerians.

“We call on the political class, the business class, and the academia to prevail on Dr. Godwin Emefiele to take the mantle of leadership from our able leader, President Muhammadu Buhari as he hands over power in 2023.”

