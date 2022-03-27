FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the newly elected Senator Adamu Abdullahi-led National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prioritise competence and ensure competence individuals emerges the party’s flagbearers for the 2023 elections.

The Punch reports that Buhari also enjoined the new NWC members to promote internal democracy and equal opportunities and ensure that party primaries are not influenced by “highest bidders” going into the 2023 elections.

While speaking late Saturday at the National Convention of the APC, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the President also called on members of APC to remain united and strong and also support the incoming leadership of the party.

Buhari said: “This Convention is coming at a crucial time when we prepare for another round of a general election. Therefore, the need to remain strong and united for the Party to exploit the rich and abundant potentials at its disposal cannot be overemphasized.

“We appreciate the right to hold different opinions and aspirations, however, such differences must not be to the detriment of the Party.

“l passionately appeal to you all to support the incoming National Working Committee (NWC) to promote unity and avoid sentiments that are capable of causing disaffection and disunity.

“For those aspiring for party and public offices, your failure to realize such aspirations for Party offices or to fly the Party’s flag, should not be a basis for a campaign of calumny against the party.

“We should have the spirit of sportsmanship and always support the party to succeed.”

Source: Legit.ng