A lot of drama and intrigues at the just-concluded national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Saturday, March 26, at Eagle Square, Abuja eluded some Nigerians.

Legit.ng which keenly monitored the long-awaited event has put together some memorable moments at the arena.

The convention was attended by ruling party bigwigs

Health Minister Ehanire's embarrassment

The minister of health, Dr. Osage Ehanire, was not given a friendly reception by Edo delegates around the state stand at Eagle Square, the venue of the APC's national convention.

Edo delegates sent away Ehanire from the stand designated for the state at the arena.

It was gathered that the minister, who was rather stunned by the action of the delegates left with his aides to the VIP stand.

Amaechi's confession

One of those who were present at the event was the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers state.

Amaechi, speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, admitted that the recently had its fair share of troubles and rancour until President Muhammadu Buhari's intervention.

The minister stated:

'We had our issues in the past. All interests have been resolved. The president has intervened. This process will herald a new leadership and will prepare us for the next election.''

Godwin Emefiele for president

Despite PDP's call for Emefiele's resignation, supporters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s governor show up at Eagles Square with huge 2023 banners, placards.

Emefiele had said that it was the prerogative of President Buhari to map out his succession plan.

APC Convention: Police officers arrest 3 pickpockets

Agile and alert security officers stationed at strategic positions around Eagle Square were able to arrest at least three pickpockets on Saturday, March 26.

The criminals tried to take advantage of the crowd at the gate of the venue to steal phones and money from unsuspecting persons. However, after some successful attempts, the thieves were arrested.

A security operative who spoke with journalists without revealing his identity said:

“The three of them are operating in a syndicate, snaching people’s mobile phones and money.

“They took advantage of the mad rush by delegates at the gate to snach phones and money.

“What happened was that they didn’t know that we have stationed eagle-eyed policemen at the gate watching as delegates entered the venue.

“So that was exactly what happened, our officer caught them in action after they had snatched individuals’ mobile phones."

APC convention: Delegates, supporters force their way into Eagle Square

Tension at the APC convention venue as crowd supporters, delegates who were expected to wait at the gate for them to be screened forced their way in.

According to Legit.ng's Nnenna Ibeh who was monitoring the event, the security operatives at the gate appeared to have been overwhelmed by the number of people who managed to force themselves into the venue without proper screening.

The incident continued even after several attempts by the security operatives stationed at the entrance of the venue failed to close the gate.

Ekiti APC members protest at Eagles Square

Ekiti APC members protested at Eagles Square in rejection of Governor Fayemi's preferred guber candidate at the national convention.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu finally emerges APC national chairman

Meanwhile, Senator Abdullahi Adamu had emerged as the national chairman of the APC.

The new APC chairman was elected about a year and nine months after the Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) was dissolved.

Legit.ng gathered that Adamu was returned unopposed on Saturday, March 26, at the party’s national convention held at Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

