The screening committee of the APC have been advised to be diligent and authenticate certificates of all aspirants

A group, South-south Emerging Leaders' Forum, said the party must be thorough to avoid future embarrassments for the APC

According to the group, there are discrepancies in the certificates presented by one of the aspirants ahead of the national convention

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the South-south Emerging Leaders' Forum (SELF) has asked the chairman of the party's screening committee to be diligent and authenticate certificates of all aspirants to avoid future embarrassment.

The forum specifically called out one of the aspirants for the position of national vice-chairman (south-south) Hon. Victor Giadom over his qualifications.

Governor Masari of Katsina state heads the screening committee of the APC ahead of the convention. Photo credit: Katsina state government

Source: Facebook

In a statement sent to journalists on Tuesday, March 22, the forum's national coordinator, Barrister Preye Wilson, said all efforts to authenticate the WAEC certificate of Hon. Giadom have proved abortive.

Part of the statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“We are, however, calling on the APC National Convention Screening Committee to probe further and ensure that Giadom is made to defend the said certificate.

“While we demand an explanation from Hon. Giadom, the forum also call on all security agencies to take note of this development.”

Barrister Wilson said his organisation raised the alarm and demanded explanations on the alleged irregularities so as to avoid future embarrassment not only for the party but the entire south-south region.

He added:

“We, therefore challenge individuals and various Civil Society Organisations to also take up the challenge in the bid to dig out the truth.”

APC convention: Senator Ali Modu Sheriff withdraws from chairmanship race

Meanwhile, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has pulled out of the APC national chairmanship race, saying he doesn’t want to oppose the zoning formula of the party as they have agreed to zone the position to the north-central.

Briefing journalists on Sunday, March 20 in Abuja, Senator Sheriff said he has respect for the leader of the party President Muhammadu Buhari and so he will not continue in the race.

He thanked his campaign team for their steadfastness and says except the party reviews its zoning formula he is no longer contesting.

2023: APC remains the party to beat, says Hope Uzodimma

In a related development, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has declared that the APC will hold the ace in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The governor made the comment in an interview with Channels TV, monitored by Legit.ng on Monday, March 14.

Uzodimma said APC remains the party to beat and that there is nobody that the Peoples Democratic Party will put forward that the APC will not defeat.

Source: Legit.ng