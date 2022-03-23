The ruling All Progressives Congress are working round the clock to ensure the 2023 general election turn out successful

Ahead of the party's national convention, the southwest governors are leaving no stone unturned, especially with the candidates endorsed by the president

Meanwhile, the governors had earlier released the name of their preferred candidates three days to the exercise

Ahead of the Saturday, March 26, national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), governors and stakeholders of the party in the Southwest region, have concluded the process of micro-zoning of national and zonal offices zoned to the region.

A decision was taken on Monday night, March 21, in Abuja, The Nigerian Tribune reports.

The newspaper gathered that it was a deft move to checkmate the onslaught of a power bloc in the party, the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), to impose members of that particular tendency on the South-West as its representatives.

South-West governors tighten noose around Buhari’s candidates. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, Mr Ife Oyedele and former minister of communications, Bayo Shittu, both of the CPC power bloc, have not given up on their aspiration for the office of national secretary.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The candidates and zoning

Further revealed by sources close to the newspaper was that Oyedele, has people in the presidency goading him on in the race.

The stakeholders tactically zoned the office of the national secretary of the party out of Ondo state as the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has since presented former APC chairman in the state, Isaacs Kekemeke, as national vice chairman, SouthWest, to the leaders in the region.

The office of national secretary was zoned to Osun state, with the governors conceding to Tinubu’s favoured choice, Iyiola Omisore.

Aside picking the national secretary, Lagos is poised to produce national youth leader in person of Dayo Israel, as well as the zonal organising secretary.

APC convention: Coalition of independent observers accuses cabal of plot to undermine democracy

Some governors in the All Progressives Congress have been described as cabals by the Coalition of Independent Observers.

The governors are said to be focused on planning a coup within the party that could degenerate to undermine Nigeria's democracy.

According to the coalition, the is a need for every Nigerian to get interested in the ongoing internal political activities of the APC and call for redress from key members of the party.

2023: Buhari reads riot act to APC governors, other party members

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier issued a strong warning to key members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president warned the governors and leaders of the ruling party to desist from backstabbing each other.

According to President Buhari, parties splintered by competing egos are only headed for the worst, especially with the 2023 general election drawing near.

Source: Legit.ng