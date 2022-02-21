Godwin Emefiele has been hailed for supporting the development of human capacity of young people in the Niger Delta region

Asaba - The Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), has lauded the enviable strides of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele towards supporting the development of human capacity, especially among young people in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 2nd Niger Delta MSME Summit held in Asaba, Delta state over the weekend, chairman of the NYPF and convener of the summit, Mr Moses Siloko Siasia, immensely appreciated the support given to ensure the success of the summit by Emefiele.

Siasia hailed Godwin Emefiele for his consistency in supporting youth entrepreneurship in the Niger Delta. Photo credit: @ndypofficial

He stressed that the CBN governor who is from Delta state has been relentless in promoting human capacity building and creating purposeful opportunities for young people in the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

His words:

“The governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele is one of the most diligent and determined public servants in Nigeria whose track record in human capacity building and creating purposeful opportunities for young people is unparalleled.

“Notable among numerous interventions initiated by the CBN under Emefiele's leadership to productively engage youths and promote the spirit of entrepreneurship is the National Youth Investment Fund which saw the apex bank release N3.0 billion to 7,057 beneficiaries, of which 4,411 were individuals and 2,646 SMEs.

“Emefiele's presence is also felt in Nigeria's youth-dominant creative industry where N3.22 billion was disbursed to 356 beneficiaries across movie production, movie distribution, software development, fashion, and IT verticals, under the Creative Industry Financing Initiative.

“It also worthy to note that the Emefiele-led CBN in collaboration with Heritage Bank, inaugurated the Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme in March 2016 and has through the programme developed the entrepreneurial capacity of the youths as well as provided them with funds up to N3m each.

“Charity, as they say, begins at home. It is for that reason Emefiele has thrown his weight towards redirecting the kidnapping, militancy, and destructive tendencies of youths in the Niger Delta region by supporting thousands of several MSME programmes including the 2022 Niger Delta MSME Summit.”

Siasia also commended the Nigerian Content and Development Board led by Engr Simbi Wabote, as well as the Heritage Bank-led Ifie Sekibo, both of whom are from the Niger Delta.

