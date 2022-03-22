Following Tinubu’s declaration for the presidency earlier this year and Atiku getting ready to declare his ambition in less than 24hours, the stakes are high for who will become the next president

Atiku who recently met with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been tagged as one of the favorites for the 2023 polls

However, another big name making the rounds is former President Goodluck Jonathan who has been tipped by many political pundits to run for the 2023 polls

In a build-up to the general elections in 2023, a group known as Middle Belt Progressive Forum has endorsed the candidacy of the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, The Cable reports.

As part of its endorsement move for the former president, the group says it is willing and prepared to buy the party nomination form for Jonathan to contest, Legit.ng gathered.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has been tipped by many political pundits as a strong contender for the top seat in Aso Rock. Photo Credit: (Goodluck Jonathan)

According to a statement signed by the leadership of the group, Paul Agada on Tuesday, March 22, the group described Jonathan as an epitome of peace referring to him as a “peacemaker”.

Agada in his statement praised the former president for his achievements and landmarks in youth empowerment and agricultural infrastructure.

He said:

“Dr. Goodluck Jonathan is a man of peace who has demonstrated in times past that he does not place his personal ambition over the peace and stability of the country.

“This rare quality has seen him gain recognition as a peacemaker and key negotiator in conflicts across the African continent.”

2023: Group lauds Jonathan for landmark achievements

He went further to outline the achievements of the former president in the area of education attributing the creation of federal universities in Lokoja and Lafia.

Agada said the emergence of Jonathan gave room for the disbursement of N30 billion to erect the Loko-Oweto Bridge project to link Benue and Nasarawa States.

He said:

“The Middle Belt Progressive Forum has a robust membership spread across the states of the Middle Belt and the country at large and we have agreed that former President Goodluck Jonathan stands heads and shoulders in terms of experience and capacity above all the numerous aspirants jostling for the tickets of various parties hence our resolve to purchase the nomination form of whichever party he chooses.

“We hereby urge him to heed the call of the Middle Belt Progressive Forum and teeming millions of Nigerians across the country and in the diaspora without further delay.”

Convention: APC suffers setback in screening aspirants

In another development, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has suffered a setback ahead of its convention.

It was reported that the ruling party APC is yet to screen aspirants for various National Working Committee (NWC) offices.

This according to reports has created anxiety in the ruling party as some aspirants have expressed dismay over the issue.

2023: Tambuwal hints at PDP presidential ticket

Meanwhile, opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also commenced plans to reach an accord in electing a consensus candidate.

However, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has told the leadership and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to choose between zoning of its presidential ticket and winning the election.

Tambuwal, who is eyeing the presidential ticket of the PDP, also said that the Southsouth zone cannot win the presidency in 2023.

