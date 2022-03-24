A man of God has appealed to the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, ensure that he does not betray the national leader of the All Progressives Congres, Bola Tinubu

The cleric, Prophet Isaac Moses said it is not yet time for Osinbajo to vie for the position of president in Nigeria

According to the man of God, attempts by Osinbajo to contest for presidency in the 2023 election would be akin to a betray against his mentor

Prophet Isaac Moses of the Amazing Revelation Divine Ministry, Suleja in Niger state, has warned the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, against betraying his political mentor, Bola Tinubu.

Warning Osinbajo against any attempt to turn his back against Tinubu who has already declared his ambition to run for the 2023 presidency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Moses urged the vice president to desist from showing interest in Nigeria's number one seat for now.

Prophet Isaac Moses has issued a warning to vice president Yemi Osinbajo against betraying Bola Tinubu Photo: Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

The cleric said should Osinbajo continue to indicate any atom of interest he has at the moment towards becoming Nigeria's president, that could lead to impending calamity.

Continuing with his warning, Prophet Moses said that doom awaits the vice president should he thread this path that could end his political career.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Prophet Moses said that moving against Tinubu can be likened to betrayal which is a sin in the body of Christ and Osinbajo, as a pastor, should know better.

Moses likened Osinbajo to the disciples of Jesus Christ that betrayed him, adding that God detests people without integrity.

What the Bible says about betrayal

Quoting from the book of Proverbs 25 vs 10, he warned the VP not to betray another person’s confidence; otherwise, anyone who hears will make you ashamed, and your bad reputation will never leave you.

His words:

“As revealed to me, I see a shameful end to Osinbajo’s presidential aspirations. It won’t end well. I have had this strong revelation for some time now and I can no longer keep mute.

“Osinbajo is one of us. He is loved and respected in the Christian body. We see him as the epitome of holiness. However, recent happenings have given us serious cause for concern."

“For example, he has failed to outrightly deny nurturing a presidential ambition. This is un-Christly. By now, he should have cleared the air. But if he wants to carry on with this ‘list ’ for power, I am sorry for him."

The cleric added that Tinubu, despite being a Muslim, has been the pillar on which Osinbajo stood over the years.

He noted that it will be suicidal for Osinbajo to go against the national leader of the ruling APC party.

He said:

"I repeat it is a suicide mission. Osinbajo’s time will come. He shouldn’t jeopardize God’s purposes for his life. He makes all things beautiful in his time."

2023: Religious hypocrites labelling Osinbajo a bigot should be ignored, says VP support group

A 2023 pro-Osinbajo group had dismissed reports labelling the vice president a Christian religious bigot.

The group, Osinbajo Support Movement, specifically called out US-based public affairs analyst, Kperoogi Farouq, for his comments against the vice president.

The group warned those spreading falsehoods against the vice president that their attempts to derail him from contesting the 2023 presidential polls will fail.

OSM celebrates VP Osinbajo's 65th birthday with less privileged children

Recall that as part of activities to mark the 65th birthday of the vice president, the OSM on Tuesday, March 8, visited the St Theresas motherless babies home in Gwarimpa Abuja with gift items to meet some of the needs of the home.

Among the items donated to the home were bags of rice, cartons of noodles, cartons of children's diapers, ladies sanitary pads, and cartons of groundnut oil.

Speaking at the event, the convener of the OSM, Badmus thanked the home for opening its doors to receive the team and items.

Source: Legit.ng