Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, March 23, said Nigeria was in dire need of visionary leadership

Atiku stated this while declaring to run for president in t the International Conference Centre Abuja, under the platform of the PDP

The Nigerian politician said he would be running this time on a message to foster economic prosperity and unity across Nigeria

Auja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, March 23, officially declared his interest in running for Nigeria's highest office in 2023 for the sixth time.

The Adamawa-born politician plans to contest the number one political seat in the most populous African nation on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a video shared on his Facebook page, Atiku said that this time he would be running on a message to foster economic prosperity and unity across Nigeria.

1. Enduring persistence

Atiku says his enduring persistence in contesting for the presidency is borne out of his passion to rekindle the Nigerian dream that he was privileged to live.

According to the former VP, he is a living witness to what is possible in Nigeria. He explained that his dream for Nigeria is that there shouldn't be any limit to what a citizen wants to achieve if his willing to work for it.

2. Credible and visionary leadership

The former vice president during his declaretion said at the moment the country is in dire need of visionary leadership.

He added that the country needs a new kind of leadership that will steer the people on a positive path.

While offering himself to rescue the sinking ship, Atiku said the fundamental principles and purpose as a nation had never been challenged as it was today.

3. Ideas on how to fix Nigeria

The presidential hopeful believes that he has ideas on how to fix the country. He noted that in 2023, Nigeria wants a president who understands, inspires and is empathetic.

He appealed to the people not to be distracted from the present devastating conditions.The politician advised Nigerians to be united and fight their common enemies.

4. Greatness or continuous destruction

The Adamawa-born politician described the 2023 election as a referendum to decide whether Nigerians want greatness or continuous destruction.

The former vice president noted that its a choice between the path of unity and progress or the path of division and backwardness.

5. New Nigeria

Atiku noted that under his administration, there will be a new Nigeria, where everybody has an equal voice.

He described himself as the unifier coming to bond the broken union of Nigeria. Atiku said that if elected, hewould operate an open door for dialogue to hear all Nigerians.

