With the heavy fanfare that has taken over the national convention of the All Progressives Congress, banners and posters bearing the names and photographs of key figures in the present administration have flooded the venue of the event.

The APC national convention is taking place that at the Eagle Square in Abuja after several crisis which rocked the party were settled.

The convention is expected to see to the emergence of key officials that would steer the activities of the party ahead of the 2023 general election and beyond.

The convention has been turned into a presidential campaign

However, aspirants with ambition for key position in Nigeria are also using the opportunity to create awareness as well as campaign to bring their political career to limelight.

Legit.ng's Nnenna Ibeh who is physically at the venue reports that some of these individuals include the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, who although is yet to make a public declaration of his presidential ambition have supporters all over the country clamouring for his to indicate interest to run for number one seat.

Another person is the current governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi.

At the convention venue, posters and heavy banners with the face of Umahi could be seen at every corner of the Eagle Square.

Same applies with the governor of the Central Bank of Nigerian, Godwin Emefiele, who has a big banner spread in almost every corner of the venue.

Also, there was a crowd of supporters for the CBN governor, mostly youth who made sure they informed everyone who cared to listen about some of the key achievements of Emefiele since assuming office.

Another politician whose banner littered the area is Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

Despite having made in ambition to run for presidency known in the past, Yahaya Bello and his supporters made sure they spared nothing in littering the convention ground with his posters and banners.

Other banners visibly seen at the event were those of politicians contesting for one position or the other at the state level including seats of governor of various states.

Hours to APC's national convention, Buhari issues final orders

Meanwhile, as the APC was making last-minute preparations for its national convention coming up on Saturday, March 26, at Eagle Square, Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, March 25, gave what can be called his final instruction to the leadership of the party.

In a statement shared via Facebook by a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau, President Buhari noted that the ruling party cannot afford to do anything that will mar its chances in the 2023 elections by whatever transpires at the convention.

