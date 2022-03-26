For reasons not yet known to journalists, the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, was embarrassed at Eagle Square on Saturday, March 26

Eagle Square, Abuja - The minister of health, Dr. Osage Ehanire, was not given a friendly reception by Edo delegates around the state stand at Eagle Square, the venue of All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention.

The Nation reports that delegates sent away Ehanire from the stand designated for the state at the arena.

It was gathered that the minister, who was rather stunned by the action of the delegates left with his aides to the VIP stand.

Source: Legit.ng