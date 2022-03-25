Some governors and aspirants of the All Progressives Congress are not in tune with the president's choice of a national chairmanship candidate

The stance taken by these key APC members were revealed a few hours after the two different groups met with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa

The governor and aspirants said they would be demanding a free contest for the position of chairmanship at the party's national convention

President Muhammadu Buhari's alleged insistence on installing a former governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Adamu, as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress appears to be causing a lot of rancour.

Tribune reports that some governors within the party are not aligning with the president's choice of Adamu to lead the affairs of the ruling party.

President Buhari had earlier met with APC governors and chairmanship aspirants ahead of the national convention. Photo: President Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Depositphotos

Sources said the governors are aggrieved and worried that the party might not be allowing a level playing ground for all aspirants contesting for the position of the APC's national chairman ahead of the convention.

Aspirants' reactions after a meeting with Buhari

It was gathered that a meeting held at the residence of a former governor of Benue state, George Akume, an aspirant of the position of APC national chairman saw other aggrieved contenders who were not ready to throw in the towel as expected after a meeting with the president.

The president had during the meeting urged the party leadership to ensure a refund of the N20 million nomination form to any aspirant who accepts to step down ahead of the convention.

However, aspirants some aspirants have vowed to demand an election at the convention slated to take place on Saturday, March 26.

The source said that the aspirants despite having a meeting with the president said they intend to release a joint statement to make their stance known.

One of the aspirants also dismissed that there is a gang-up against Adamu as widely circulated in various quarters.

The aspirant noted that although the president during the meeting had appealed that they support Adamu, which they agreed to, two or three among them are bent on having an election.

The source said:

"Just wait till Saturday; the leading aspirants will be called to speak at the convention. There is nothing like gang-up."

APC releases programme of events for national convention

The programme of events for the ruling APC national convention had been made public by the party leadership ahead of the exercise.

This was revealed by Governor Abdullahi Sule, the chairman of the media and publicity sub-committee of the APC convention.

The highly anticipated event which is scheduled for Saturday, March 26, will hold at Eagle Square in Abuja.

National convention Buhari sends out special invitation to meet with selected APC members

Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had sent invites to meet with selected members of the party.

Buhari will be meeting with the seven chairmanship aspirants today ahead of the party's national convention.

It was gathered that contrary to the belief that the president is rooting for his choice candidate, Abdullahi Adamu - former governor of Nasarawa state, Buhari will meet with other contestants.

Source: Legit.ng