The ruling All progressives Congress has sent an open notice to Abuja residents and its environs that all routes leading to Eagle Square would be closed for the convention

Ahead of the Saturday event, the leadership of the party urged the good people of the nation's seat of power to make use of alternative routes

Amid internal crisis, the president has urged the major stakeholders of the party to work together with Governor Mai Mala Buni's caretaker committee so as to ensure a rancor-free convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alerted members of the public that all routes to Eagle Square, Abuja will be closed for its national convention scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 26.

The ruling party's convention has been billed at the Eagle Square, federal capital territory (FCT).

The personal assistant on digital and new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, made this disclosure through a tweet he shared on his official Twitter page on Thursday, March 24.

The national leadership of the APC met yesterday to discuss the modalities and activities for the national convention. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

He shared:

Ahead of 2023

The event is an avenue for the party to elect executives who will pilot the affairs of the party at the national level, ahead of the 2023 general elections, The Cable added.

The party said:

“The general public should be notified that all routes to Eagle Square, the venue of the APC national convention will not be accessible by 23:59hrs on Friday 25th March 2022."

APC internal crisis

Over the past few weeks, the ruling APC has faced several issues — political and legal — that have threatened the conduct of the March 26 national convention.

But it appears the party has put some of the issues to rest.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the All Progress Congress (APC) as part of the buld-up to its convention has released the list of all positions available for grabs.

This is as all the list of positions released by the party will be contested at the convention slated for Saturday, March 26 in Abuja.

Some of the positions includes, national chairman national secretary, deputy national secretary, national vice chairmen of the six zones, national organising secretary, national legal adviser, national financial secretary, and a host of others.

Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has sent invites to meet with selected members of the party.

Buhari will be meeting with the seven chairmanship aspirants today ahead of the party's national convention.

It was gathered that contrary to the belief that the president is rooting for his choice candidate, Abdullahi Adamu - former governor of Nasarawa state, Buhari will meet with other contestants.

