As plans are being put in place for Saturday, March 26, the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari has sent invites to meet with selected members of the party.

The Nation reports that President Buhari will be meeting with the seven chairmanship aspirants today ahead of the party's national convention.

It was gathered that contrary to the belief that the president is rooting for his choice candidate, Abdullahi Adamu - former governor of Nasarawa state, Buhari will meet with other contestants.

The choice of a consensus candidate for the party's national chairmanship position had caused rancour among key members of the APC including state governors.

Also, the chairman of the extraordinary caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni is expected to also brief APC lawmakers today, March 23.

A source who spoke on the matter said that the president might want to use the opportunity of meeting with the aspirants to either restate his consensus position or allow an open race for the highest office.

The source noted that it is also possible that the president has backed out of supporting Adamu because the legacies parties do not support the former governor.

The source's words:

“Worried by the bickering over APC chairmanship, the president has invited aspirants to a meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa.

“I think the session might address how to have a rancour-free convention. The President may also sell his consensus agenda to the aspirants if they will accept."

“The aspirants have refused to step down for each other, leading to cracks among APC governors and leaders."

APC chairmanship race: Borno governor declares support for Senator Akume

Meanwhile, Borno governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum had declared his support for a former governor of Benue state, Senator George Akume for the position of APC national chairman.

Professor Zulum urged APC stakeholders to rally around Akume, who is the current minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs.

Governor Zulum also said the emergence of Akume will give Christians in the APC a sense of belonging.

Chairmanship race: APC elders pick a nomination form for Akume

Recall that Senator Barnabas Gemade on Wednesday, March 16 led a group of APC elders across the country to obtain a national chairmanship nomination form for Senator Akume.

The APC elders include Shango, a former governor of Edo state, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor and publisher, Summit newspapers, Chief Ray Murphy.

Others are a governorship aspirant, Chief Terlumun Akputu, and a former senator, Prof. Terhemba Shija, among others.

