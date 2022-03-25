Final touches are being put in place for the much-awaited national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Initially slated for February 26, the leadership of Nigeria’s ruling party, announced March 26 as the new date for the exercise after a closed-door meeting.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, chairman media and publicity sub-committee of the APC convention. Photo credit: @APCNatConv22

Source: Twitter

Nineteen committees were named to oversee relevant structures of its activities for its forthcoming convention billed at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Ahead of tomorrow’s convention of the ruling party, Legit.ng listed 7 notable points about the activities:

1. No fewer than 169 persons obtained nomination forms to contest various positions in the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

2. The highly anticipated convention will be attended by about 4,000 delegates from the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

3. Seven aspirants who indicated ineterest in the national chairmanship postion have obtained and submitted their the expression of interest and nomination forms which costs of N20 million and they have been screened.

4. APC has barred political appointees from voting at its national convention in view of the controversy surrounding Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act,2022. They are only allowed to attend the convention and serve as observers.

5. President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his preference for a consensus arrangement and reportedly endorsed former Nasarawa Governor Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

But some APC stakeholders rejected the endorsement of Adamu as National Chairman and Nnamani as Deputy National Chairman (South) over what they described as signals to return APC to the hands of the original PDP members.

6. APC has alerted members of the public that all routes to Eagle Square, Abuja will be closed for its national convention scheduled on Saturday.

7. Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state and chairman of the media and publicity sub-committee for the national convention released the programme of events for the convention.

