The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention is set to hold on Saturday, March 26.

This comes despite all the challenges being faced by the ruling political party, especially the purported removal of Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng in this report list all the positions that will be contested at the convention. However, to ensure a rancour-free national convention President Muhammadu Buhari, and governors elected on the platform of the party have resolved to work towards the emergence of consensus candidates.

National chairman

National secretary,

Deputy national secretary

National vice chairmen of the six zones

National organising secretary

National legal adviser

National financial secretary

National welfare secretary

National treasurer

National publicity secretary

National auditor

National women leader

National youth leader

leader of persons living with disabilities.

Deputy national financial secretary

Deputy national legal adviser

Deputy national treasurer

Deputy welfare secretary

Deputy national publicity secretary

Deputy national auditor

Deputy national women leader

Deputy national youth leader

Zonal secretaries of the six zones

Zonal youth leaders in the six zones

Zonal organising secretaries across all zones and the six ex-officio members.

Source: Legit.ng