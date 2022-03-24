APC Convention: List of All Available Positions for Grabs
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention is set to hold on Saturday, March 26.
This comes despite all the challenges being faced by the ruling political party, especially the purported removal of Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.
Legit.ng in this report list all the positions that will be contested at the convention. However, to ensure a rancour-free national convention President Muhammadu Buhari, and governors elected on the platform of the party have resolved to work towards the emergence of consensus candidates.
National chairman
National secretary,
Deputy national secretary
National vice chairmen of the six zones
National organising secretary
National legal adviser
National financial secretary
National welfare secretary
National treasurer
National publicity secretary
National auditor
National women leader
National youth leader
leader of persons living with disabilities.
Deputy national financial secretary
Deputy national legal adviser
Deputy national treasurer
Deputy welfare secretary
Deputy national publicity secretary
Deputy national auditor
Deputy national women leader
Deputy national youth leader
Zonal secretaries of the six zones
Zonal youth leaders in the six zones
Zonal organising secretaries across all zones and the six ex-officio members.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party has announced that it is compulsory for delegates who will be participating in the election, come with a means of identification.
The party through the secretary of accreditation sub-committee, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsah made this known on social media.
Buhari Meets APC governors 3 days to national convention
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari was in a meeting with the APC governors at the State House, Abuja.
The meeting, which was reportedly called by Buhari, is believed to be focused on ensuring the ruling party holds a successful National Convention on Saturday, March 26.
The Governors arrived at the vicinities of the nation's seat of power after the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.
An aide to the president, Buhari Sallau who confirmed the development, shared a live video via his official Facebook page of the meeting.
2023: Its official, Atiku declares presidential ambition
After several speculations and going back and forth, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has officially declared his ambition to run for president in 2023.
The Adamawa-born politician made the announcement on Wednesday, March 23 at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.
Recall that in 2019, Atiku was handed the presidential ticket of the PDP where he lost to Muhammadu Buhari who was voted into office for a second term.
