A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olumuyiwa Akinboro, on Thursday, March 24, described the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, as the Kylian Mbappé of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking while leading a team of senior lawyers and dozens of professionals to purchase the PDP presidential form for the Sokoto governor, Akinboro noted that other while other presidential aspirants have been likened to Ronaldo and Messi, Tambuwal is surely the Mbappé of the PDP.

Akinboro said:

“If you know that I mean, Tambuwal is the Mbappé of the PDP and with him, victory is assured."

The senior lawyer lamenting that all the critical sectors in the nation are in shambles said the country needs a forthright, honest and result-oriented leader like Tambuwal to fix it.

His words:

“Nobody wants to live in the country again. There is so much hardship and suffering. Security is worsening by the day; our infrastructure is collapsing; we are going through a lot of pain as a people and we have seen in Tambuwal, the leader that can take the nation out of the woods."

Akinboro also insisted that Governor Tambuwal is an exceptional and competent leader who possess all the qualities of the president that Nigerians yearn for at this time in national history.

He added that the Sokoto state governor symbolizes the resilience and capacity of the PDP to win the 2023 presidential election.

Akinboro said:

“We have found in Tambuwal “a humane, honest, forthright, youthful, detribalized and widely trusted Nigerian who embodies hope and works exceptionally hard for the unity and stability of the nation as well as the entrenchment of the democratic tenets of mutual respect, adherence to rule of law and fairness to all.

“We have seen Tambuwal demonstrate good leadership. One of the major things you see in leadership is humility."

"Somebody that sees himself even lower than the people he leads. He is young and vibrant and can take us to the promised land and PDP is the platform that can actually actualize this if we get to do things right."

According to the senior lawyer, Tambuwal's extraordinary performance as the speaker of the House of Representatives, particularly in uniting lawmakers from across the country and his landmark achievements in developing all sectors of the economy in Sokoto state had endeared him to Nigerians.

Possibility of zoning of party's presidential ticket

Speaking on zoning, Akinboro stressed that Nigerians have moved beyond such consideration in the search for purposeful leadership which transcends beyond irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliations.

Akinboro said that professionals across the country are already working hard to further sensitize Nigerians in all nooks and crannies.

According to the senior lawyer, this would ensure that Tambuwal is delivered as the next president of the country.

2023 presidency: Governor Tambuwal meets IBB, Abdulsalami, reveals PDP aspirants' plan

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto had said that zoning is not the best way for the PDP to choose its candidate ahead of the 2023 elections.

Tambuwal on Tuesday, March 22, explained that zoning as a political tradition was invented by a political class in the past to deal with a particular issue.

The Sokoto governor added that PDP presidential aspirants have agreed that the good of Nigerians must be prioritised above other agendas.

2023: Tambuwal intensifies consultation ahead of PDP presidential primary

Meanwhile, Tambuwal had charged leaders of the PDP to stay united to realise its bid to win the 2023 presidential election.

Tambuwal, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, also said he has begun consultations preparatory to possible declaration for the presidency contest.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with chairmen of the 36 state chapters of the party at the Sokoto state governor’s lodge, Abuja on Thursday, March 17, Tambuwal said PDP was the party to beat in 2023.

