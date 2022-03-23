Governor Aminu Tambuwal has urged his party, the PDP, to be strategic in giving its ticket to a presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 polls

Governor Tambuwal, a leading presidential aspirant in the opposition party, says winning should be paramount for the PDP at this point

The governor dismissed the calls for zoning by a section of the party, saying the PDP needs a candidate that can takeover Aso Rock in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Sokoto state governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should give its presidential ticket to a candidate that can win the 2023 election not minding what part of the country the candidate comes from.

Tambuwal made the statement in an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday, March 22 citing how the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the 2015 election by strategically picking President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate.

His words:

“I’m appealing to my party that we should be talking about how to win the election. Not just not zoning of where the president is coming from.

“The president can come from wherever provided he has the capacity and competence to fix Nigeria of the moment. The Nigeria of 1998 is different from the Nigeria of 2023.”

“As I said before, APC in 2015, deliberately out of strategy sort out President Muhammadu Buhari from Katsina state. Meanwhile, the last president from the northern part of Nigeria was Umaru Musa Yar’Adua from the same Katsina state.

“Because they believe they can win the election with him. It is now the APC is talking about zoning. When they were looking for presidency and power, they didn’t talk about zoning. They got someone they believe could check the box at that moment and deliver.”

Speaking on how he will tackle insecurity in Nigeria if elected, Tambuwal said state policing is essential to solving the insecurity problems in the country.

His words:

“I have an idea of what to do. We must take it to the community level. We must go and address the issue of state policing and get security closer to the people.

“If it means me Aminu Tambuwal as the president of Nigeria taking the bill personally to the president of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Reps, I will do so.

“Because I believe it is one of the interventions that we need as a matter of urgency to nip the issues of security challenges in the bud.”

Tambuwal says President Buhari doesn’t understand Nigeria

Recall that Governor Tambuwal had on Saturday, March 19 said President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to govern Nigeria.

Tambuwal made the comment during his visit to the Kaduna state PDP secretariat as part of his consultations for his presidential ambitions in 2023.

Speaking on the state of the nation, Governor Tambuwal described the administration of President Buhari as a tale of forced marriage with the country, even as he lamented the near-collapse of the nation’s economy under the current administration.

2023: Nigerian Youths Forum endorses Tambuwal as next president

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a coalition of youth groups under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Forum, NYF recently endorsed Tambuwal as the next Nigerian president.

The NYF made this known while briefing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Friday, March 4.

The convener of NYF, Comrade Elochukwu Agwu, stated that Governor Tambuwal is a leader Nigerian youths can easily relate to, hence his endorsement by the coalition.

