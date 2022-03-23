Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto has said that zoning is not the best way for the PDP to choose its best candidate ahead of the 2023 elections

Tambuwal on Tuesday, March 22, explained that zoning as a political tradition was invented by a political class in the past to deal with a particular issue

The Sokoto governor added that PDP presidential aspirants have agreed that the good of Nigerians must be prioritise above other agendas

Minna, Niger - The governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, on Tuesday, March 22, visited Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former military head of state, General at their residences in Minna.

Governor Tambuwal in his consultations ahead of the 2023 presidential election, met with Babangida first at his Uphill residence before moving on to visit Abubakar, The Nation reports.

After his meetings with the former Nigerian leaders, the Sokoto governor told journalists that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not allow itself to be distracted by the idea of zoning in choosing its best candidate, Daily Nigerian added.

In his explanation, Tambuwal said zoning was a deliberate action by the former political class to address a particular issue at the time.

Stressing his point, he said:

“Go back to the history of democracy in Nigeria. In 1979, NPN had Shagari, NPP had Azikiwe, UPN had Chief Awolowo, GNPP had Waziri Ibrahim and PRP had Aminu Kano.

“There was no zoning. When you go to 1992/1993, SDP had Abiola, NRC had Bashir Tofa, there was no zoning.

“This is to show to you that when you go back to our history, it will show to you that zoning has not been the main issue.

“The main issue is that political parties throw up candidates and Nigerians decide on who to elect for their president."

The governor added that he and other presidential aspirants in the party are engaging themselves on common grounds and beliefs.

He stated that there is progress in the plan to fix Nigeria among aspirants of the opposition party.

2023: Tambuwal intensifies consultation ahead of PDP presidential primary

Meanwhile, Tambuwal had charged leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stay united to realise its bid to win the 2023 presidential election.

Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, also said he has begun consultations preparatory to possible declaration for the presidency contest.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with chairmen of the 36 state chapters of the party at the Sokoto state governor’s lodge, Abuja on Thursday, March 17, Tambuwal said PDP was the party to beat in 2023.

