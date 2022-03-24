Governor Aminu Tambuwal has vehemently stated that the interest of the country should be made top priority over individual ambition

Tambuwal who is a presidential hopeful says strategic meetings are ongoing with top stakeholders over the presidential ticket of the party

He however said the conversation on zoning was never a problem, rather the party is more focused on winning the top seat in Aso Villa

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has given his opinion on the south-south presidential zoning of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Punch newspaper, the former speaker of the House of Representatives disclosed that he was not against the agenda of a southern candidate for the top seat in Aso Rock.

Atiku Abubakar at the official declaration of his presidential ambition at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja. Photo Credit: (Atiku Abubakar)

He made this disclosure in Minna on Wednesday, March 23 at the residence of the former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), Legit.ng gathered.

He said:

“This is far from the truth; someone decided to attribute that to me out of mischief. I never said the South-South cannot produce the party’s presidential candidate.

“I have supported a president of South-South extraction in 2011 and he won the election, so how can I who have supported someone from the South-South say that South-South cannot produce the president of Nigeria.”

He however reiterated his stance on the issue of zoning stating that it was never a problem and that the party is more focused on becoming victorious at the 2023 polls.

2023: Zoning policy does not override constitutional rights - Tambuwal

Tanbuwal also noted that the policy of zoning is within the party and it does not wear away the constitutional rights of a citizen.

While stating this, he made reference to the historical precedence of zoning stating that every move is a strategic attempt to see that the party emerge victorious at the polls.

He said:

“In 1998, APP and AD worked out a ticket that saw the emergence of Olu Falae and Shinkafi in 1999. It was a deliberate act by the political class of this country to assuage the South-West as a result of June 12."

He also revealed that he held strategic meeting with Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki over reaching an accord for who will be the flag bearer of the party.

2023: Atiku formerly declares presidential ambition

After a long wait and several speculations, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has officially declared his presidential ambition.

Atiku made the formal declaration in the midst of multitudes at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, March 2023.

Atiku will be looking to trade tackle with other political heavyweights after losing out on the top seat in 2019 against President Muhammadu Buhari.

2023: Peter Obi makes crucial remark after surprise appearance at Atiku presidential declaration event

Meanwhile, Atiku's running mate in the 2019 presidential election, and former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi was a surprise guest at the event.

Obi noted that he was at the event because Atiku invited him, an honour he cannot turn down following a very cordial relationship.

The former governor admitted that although he is also aspiring to become Nigeria's next president, he sees Atiku as someone who sincerely has the interest of the country at heart.

