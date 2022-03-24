Some friends of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal have purchased the presidential nomination form for the Sokoto chief executive

The associates of the governor say they were compelled to carry out the action due to their interest in seeing Tambuwal emerge as Nigeria's next president

Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, is currently the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum

FCT, Abuja - A group of friends led by Aare Olumiyiwa Akinboro, SAN, have purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the governor of Sokoto state, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP national organising secretary, Hon Bature, who handed the forms and other necessary documents to the group stated that due process was followed in the sale of the form.

The associates of Governor Tambuwalm were led by Aare Olumuyiwa Akinboro. Photo credit: @AWTMediaOrg

Source: Twitter

Speaking on behalf of the group, Akinboro said the group is made up of concerned Nigerians who are worried about where Nigeria is headed and as such, they want Governor Tambuwal to lead by unifying Nigeria.

His words:

“Tambuwal is someone we have all known for 30 years and nothing has changed about him. He's humble, focused, and intelligent.

“People ask if he has the money to pursue this ambition. That is why we are here to buy this form for him. He's not aware but we as professionals and apolitical, we want him to lead.”

Speaking on PDP's zoning arrangement, he noted that PDP should present her best candidate and look at zoning after winning elections.

He said:

“As regards zoning, we believe Tambuwal is a native of Nigeria and this is someone who is at home in all parts of the nation.

“Just look at us, we have Yoruba, Igbo, Ibibio, and we are saying, PDP, put your best foot forward. You can see there are no money bags here, but the little we have, we will use it for him.”

He noted that PDP has the best chance of winning the 2023 presidential election if it presents Governor Tambuwal as the party's flagbearer.

He added:

“PDP, you have a good chance to win this election. This election will be decided by simple Nigerians and we are part of that simple Nigerians.”

Tambuwal says President Buhari doesn’t understand Nigeria

Recall that Governor Tambuwal had on Saturday, March 19 said President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to govern Nigeria.

Tambuwal made the comment during his visit to the Kaduna state PDP secretariat as part of his consultations for his presidential ambitions in 2023.

Speaking on the state of the nation, Governor Tambuwal described the administration of President Buhari as a tale of forced marriage with the country, even as he lamented the near-collapse of the nation’s economy under the current administration.

2023: Nigerian Youths Forum endorses Tambuwal as next president

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a coalition of youth groups under the aegis of the Nigerian Youths Forum, NYF recently endorsed Tambuwal as the next Nigerian president.

The NYF made this known while briefing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Friday, March 4.

The convener of NYF, Comrade Elochukwu Agwu, stated that Governor Tambuwal is a leader Nigerian youths can easily relate to, hence his endorsement by the coalition.

Source: Legit.ng